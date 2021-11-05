LSU prepares for No. 3 Alabama as four touchdown underdog

BATON ROUGE, La. – Two years ago, LSU got the proverbial “elephant” off its back, when the Bayou Bengals beat Alabama, snapping an eight-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide. Fast forward to this week and the Tigers open as four touchdown underdogs to Alabama, but the Purple and Gold are blocking out the noise and getting ready for their SEC West rival.

“We don’t pay attention to that. It’s the first I’ve heard of it. I remember I was at Ole Miss. We came play LSU. We was a 27-point underdog, went into overtime, so those games can go either way. They’re a very good football team. Give them credit, but we going be ready to play,” head coach Ed Orgeron said.

The Tigers are coming off their typical pre-Bama bye week, and Coach O learned during the self-scouting, the Purple and Gold are to predictable on offense and defense. Expect LSU to take more risks on Saturday.

“I saw a great onside kick Friday night, in the third quarter. I thought the coaches did a great job of doing it. If it’s there, we gotta do it. We gotta be smart. They going expect us to do it, but we gonna have all that in our arsenal. It’s just gotta be at the right place, the right time. Sometimes, it’s a gut feeling,” Orgeron added.

Kickoff will be 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Click the video for more on the story.