BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31.

Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack with 99 yards on 15 carries. Ja’Corey Brooks led Bama in receiving with 97 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

Here’s what we learned:

What’s going on with the Bama offense?

Bama drove down the field in its first drive of the game and Bryce Young ended up throwing a poor ball which resulted in an interception. After that, the Crimson Tide when three-and-out on three consecutive possession. In the first half, Bama had the ball in the red zone three times and came up with two field goals. But, when they needed it most, Young and the offense went down the field and scored points when they needed to in the fourth quarter including to force the game into overtime.

LSU made Alabama pay for their mistakes

In their final drive of the game, Bama had chances to get LSU off the field and failed. Bama had Josh Williams stuffed on third-down, but Williams wanted it more and with his will and effort, he was able to get a crucial first down for the Tigers. That play kept the drive going and resulted in Jayden Daniels connecting with Mason Taylor and giving the Tigers the lead with 1:47 to go in the game.

Ja’Corey Brooks is the guy at wide receiver for Bama

McClellan had the longest gain through the air when he caught a pass and took it 65 yards. But, Ja’Corey Brooks led the team in receiving yards and was the main guy Young looked for when they needed a drive.

Alabama will be on the road again to face No. 12 Ole Miss, kick off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.