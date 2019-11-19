Looking at the recovery process for Tua Tagovailoa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football fans and students on campus are sad because starting Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dislocated his hip during Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

Doctors are saying Tua’s prognosis looks good, he had hip surgery Monday in Texas and is expected to make a full recovery.

Alabama student Cara Allen is glad to hear the good news.

“I think I can say this for the whole university. we are all devastated to see it happen and it’s tragic and a terrible way to go out but we are all wishing him well and are praying for him as he recovers,” Allen said.

Dr. Tosh Atkins is an Orthopedic surgeon in Tuscaloosa. He tells CBS 42 he is encouraged and believes Tua should make a full recovery and could play football again once he recovers.

“He’s probably going to be on crutches six to eight weeks at least and not putting any weight on it to avoid displacing that fracture. But it sounds like the surgery went well and assuming he continues to heal well I think he is on the course for good recovery so far,” Atkins said.

Thousands of Alabama fans are wishing Tua a speedy recovery on social media.

LATEST POSTS