TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After an illustrious 17-year career leading the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach Nick Saban has retired, but he has left Alabama fans memories that will last a lifetime.

Saban came to Tuscaloosa after coaching the Miami Dolphins for two seasons. He compiled a 206-29 record during his tenure with the Crimson Tide, winning six national championships and nine SEC titles. A native of West Virginia, Saban began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Kent State in 1973. Through the years, he spent time at Syracuse, West Virginia, Ohio State, Navy, Michigan State, the Houston Oilers, Toledo, Cleveland Browns, Michigan State, Miami Dolphins and LSU.

Here are a few of Saban’s best games with Alabama:

Oct. 24, 2009 vs. Tennessee “Mount Cody”

One of the most infamous games in Nick Saban’s career came on “The Third Saturday in October,” when the Crimson Tide hosted Tennessee. On a field goal attempt to win the game on the road and stun the Tide, defensive lineman Terrence Cody blocked the attempt to seal a 12-10 win for the Tide.

Dec. 5, 2009 SEC Championship vs. Florida

In 2008, the Crimson Tide were defeated by the Tim Tebow led Florida Gators in the SEC Championship, 31-20. The 2009 season was all about revenge for the Crimson Tide as they met the Gators in Atlanta again the following year, and left no doubt, winning, 32-13. It was the first SEC Championship for the Tide under Saban.

Jan. 7, 2010 BCS National Championship vs. Texas

The 2009 season was filled with exciting moments for the Crimson Tide as running back Mark Ingram became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman.

All of the seasons success led to the Crimson Tide playing in the national championship. After quarterback Colt McCoy left the game with an injury, Bama smelled blood in the water and dominated the Longhorns in Pasadena, winning 37-21. This was Saban’s first championship with Alabama.

Jan. 9 2012 BCS National Championship vs. LSU

The first showdown in Tuscaloosa was named “The Game of the Century,” as the two teams met in Bryant-Denny Stadium, and it was an epic showdown that ended with the Tigers winning, 9-6. The game up for the taking, but the Tide missed several field goals that would’ve helped them win.

Bama got their chance again though as the two teams met for the BCS National Championship in New Orleans. And it was all Alabama as the Crimson Tide defense only let LSU into their territory one time, and cruised to a victory, 21-0. This marked Saban’s second championship with Alabama.

Nov. 3, 2012 at LSU

Playing in Baton Rouge is always a tough test for any team. But especially for the Crimson Tide who came in No. 1, while the Tigers were ranked No. 5 in a night game in Death Valley. It was a tight contest the whole game, and in the final minute of the game, AJ McCarron led the team on a game-winning drive that finished with a screen pass to T.J. Yeldon for a 28-yard touchdown which sealed the deal.

Jan. 7, 2013 Back-to-back national championships

The Tide lost in the middle of the season to eventual Heisman winner Johnny Manziel and the Texas A&M Aggies in Tuscaloosa, 29-24. Bama was able to bounce back though, running the table including a nail-biter SEC Championship win over Georgia, 32-28. That win placed them back in the national championship and resulted in them facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, led by Manti Te’o. Bama cruised to victory, crushing the Irish, 42-14, for back-to-back titles.

Jan. 11, 2016 CFP National Championship vs. Clemson

After losing to Ohio State in the first ever College Football Playoffs the previous year, the Crimson Tide suffered an early defeat at home in Week 3 to the Ole Miss Rebels, 43-37.

Bama was able to win out though and played Michigan State in the first round of the CFP, and they completed the first shut-out in a College Football Playoff game, 38-0. They then faced Clemson in what would become one of the biggest rivalries in college football. It was a shootout that include a ton of explosive plays, including a 95-yard kick return from Kenyan Drake. Alabama went on to win, 45-40, marking Saban’s third title at the Capstone.

Jan. 8, 2018 CFP National Championship vs. Georgia “2nd and 26”

Alabama faced Georgia in the national championship of the 2017-2018 season and it was a game for the ages. Jalen Hurts started the game for the Crimson Tide, but after trailing 13-0 at halftime and struggling to get anything going, Saban turned to freshman Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa helped the Crimson Tide battle back and force overtime, where a play Bama fans will remember forever happened.

After taking a crucial sack on first down and sending Saban into an uproar, Bama faced a second and 26. Tagovailoa dropped back, looked right initially, before snapping his head to the left and throwing a bomb to eventual Heisman winner DeVonta Smith for a a walk-off touchdown.

Jan. 11, 2021 CFP National Championship vs. Ohio State

The year of 2020 left a ton of unknowns, but one thing was for certain the whole college football season; no-one was stopping Bama. It was one of the most dominant runs in college football history, while playing an all-SEC conference schedule. DeVonta Smith became Alabama’s third Heisman winner with a dominating season and had an impressive national championship game before getting injured, tallying 215 yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches. Bama cruised to victory and completed a perfect 13-0 season, winning, 52-24.

Nov. 27, 2021 at Auburn

The Iron Bowl in 2021 was as brutal offensively as it could get, as the Crimson Tide didn’t score a single point all game and trailed 10-0 entering the fourth quarter. Heisman-winning quarterback then showed why he won the award, as when the Tide trailed 10-3 with 1:35 remaining in the game, Young led a 97-yard drive down field where he ended up connecting with Ja’Corey Brooks for a touchdown to force overtime.

The game then went on to an unprecedented four overtimes, where Young would connect with John Metchie on a two-point conversion to give Bama the win, 24-22, in one of the best Iron Bowls of all time.

Oct. 8, 2022 vs Texas A&M

The offseason going into the 2022-2023 season was interesting as Saban and then Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher exchanged jabs with each other. That left a highly anticipated match-up when the two faced off in Bryant-Denny Stadium. But like most times during his tenure at Alabama, it was Saban who got the last laugh as Bama won, 24-20.

Nov. 25, 2023 at Auburn “Gravedigger”

Alabama came into the Iron Bowl playing its best football of the season, avenging losses as home against LSU and Tennessee, and defeating an impressive Ole Miss team. But going into Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Tigers made the Crimson Tide fight for their life to stay in the College Football Playoff race. It was a competitive match-up the whole way through.

In a stadium where crazy things always seem to happen, particularly in this rivalry, most notably the “Kick Six.” It looked as if there was little to no chance for the Crimson Tide as they faced a fourth-and-31 with the season on the line. Quarterback Jalen Milroe then dropped back and had a ton of time as the Tigers only sent three men, and found Isaiah Bond in the back corner of the end-zone for an improbable touchdown. The play stunned not only the Auburn faithful but the entire country, and the Crimson Tide escaped with a win, 27-24.

Dec. 2, 2023 SEC Championship vs. Georgia

The Crimson Tide, who at the beginning of the season after a loss to Texas and a struggling win over USF, looked as if they had virtually no chance of making it to Atlanta, found themselves matching up with the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Bama was battle-tested all season and in what could arguably be called Saban’s best coaching job, took down the Dawgs in their backyard, 27-24, ending their 29-game winning streak.