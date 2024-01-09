TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football is set to lose a handful of players to the transfer portal, as the 2023-24 season has come to a close.
The Crimson Tide finished the season 12-2 and ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll. Thus far, the Crimson Tide have lost 29 total players to either the NFL Draft or to the transfer portal.
Here’s a list of players who have entered the portal, committed to another school, declared for the NFL Draft, or returning to Alabama.
Portal/commitments:
- QB – Eli Holstein (Pittsburgh)
- QB – Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame)
- RB – Roydell Williams
- WR – Malik Benson (Florida State)
- WR – Ja’Corey Brooks (Louisville)
- WR – Thaiu Jones Bell
- WR – Shazz Preston
- S- Kristian Story
- S – Jake Pope
- CB – Earl Little II (Florida State)
- OL – Seth McLaughlin (Ohio State)
- OL – Terrence Ferguson
- DL – Monkell Goodwine (South Carolina)
- DL – Anquin Barnes (Colorado)
- DL – Isaiah Hastings
- LB – Ian Jackson
- LB – Kendrick Blackshire
- TE – Miles Kitselman
Players leaving for NFL/returning to school:
- DL – Justin Eboigbe (NFL)
- LB – Dallas Turner (NFL)
- LB – Chris Braswell (NFL)
- CB – Kool-Aid McKinstry (NFL)
- CB – Terrion Arnold (NFL)
- LB – Trezman Marshall (NFL)
- WR – Jermaine Burton (NFL)
- OL – JC Latham (NFL)
- K – Will Reichard (NFL)
- RB – Jase McClellan (NFL)
- S – Jaylen Key (NFL)
- LB – Deontae Lawson (Returning)
- DL – Tim Smith (Returning)
- S – Malachi Moore (Returning)
- P – James Burnip (Returning)
- QB – Jalen Milroe (Returning)
- TE – CJ Dippre (Returning)