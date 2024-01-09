TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football is set to lose a handful of players to the transfer portal, as the 2023-24 season has come to a close.

The Crimson Tide finished the season 12-2 and ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll. Thus far, the Crimson Tide have lost 29 total players to either the NFL Draft or to the transfer portal.

Here’s a list of players who have entered the portal, committed to another school, declared for the NFL Draft, or returning to Alabama.

Portal/commitments:

QB – Eli Holstein (Pittsburgh)

QB – Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame)

RB – Roydell Williams

WR – Malik Benson (Florida State)

WR – Ja’Corey Brooks (Louisville)

WR – Thaiu Jones Bell

WR – Shazz Preston

S- Kristian Story

S – Jake Pope

CB – Earl Little II (Florida State)

OL – Seth McLaughlin (Ohio State)

OL – Terrence Ferguson

DL – Monkell Goodwine (South Carolina)

DL – Anquin Barnes (Colorado)

DL – Isaiah Hastings

LB – Ian Jackson

LB – Kendrick Blackshire

TE – Miles Kitselman

Players leaving for NFL/returning to school: