TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football is set to lose a handful of players to the transfer portal, as the 2023-24 season has come to a close.

The Crimson Tide finished the season 12-2 and ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll. Thus far, the Crimson Tide have lost 29 total players to either the NFL Draft or to the transfer portal.

Here’s a list of players who have entered the portal, committed to another school, declared for the NFL Draft, or returning to Alabama.

Portal/commitments:

  • QB – Eli Holstein (Pittsburgh)
  • QB – Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame)
  • RB – Roydell Williams
  • WR – Malik Benson (Florida State)
  • WR – Ja’Corey Brooks (Louisville)
  • WR – Thaiu Jones Bell
  • WR – Shazz Preston
  • S- Kristian Story
  • S – Jake Pope
  • CB – Earl Little II (Florida State)
  • OL – Seth McLaughlin (Ohio State)
  • OL – Terrence Ferguson
  • DL – Monkell Goodwine (South Carolina)
  • DL – Anquin Barnes (Colorado)
  • DL – Isaiah Hastings
  • LB – Ian Jackson
  • LB – Kendrick Blackshire
  • TE – Miles Kitselman

Players leaving for NFL/returning to school:

  • DL – Justin Eboigbe (NFL)
  • LB – Dallas Turner (NFL)
  • LB – Chris Braswell (NFL)
  • CB – Kool-Aid McKinstry (NFL)
  • CB – Terrion Arnold (NFL)
  • LB – Trezman Marshall (NFL)
  • WR – Jermaine Burton (NFL)
  • OL – JC Latham (NFL)
  • K – Will Reichard (NFL)
  • RB – Jase McClellan (NFL)
  • S – Jaylen Key (NFL)
  • LB – Deontae Lawson (Returning)
  • DL – Tim Smith (Returning)
  • S – Malachi Moore (Returning)
  • P – James Burnip (Returning)
  • QB – Jalen Milroe (Returning)
  • TE – CJ Dippre (Returning)