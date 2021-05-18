Kickoff time set Sept. 4 for Alabama season opener against Miami

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads the team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and Alabama opened spring practice Friday, March 19, 2021l with an immediate goal. Along with winning another national championship, that is. For now, they need to find replacements for three of college football’s top offensive weapons. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — ESPN announced that Alabama football’s season opener against Miami on Sept. 4 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on ABC.

The Crimson Tide and Hurricanes will square off in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the first fall Saturday of the 2021 season.

Alabama owns a 14-3 record against Miami, but it is the first meeting between two of college football’s most-storied programs since Alabama’s 34-13 win in the 1993 Sugar Bowl that secured the Tide’s 12th national championship.

Alabama will then open its home slate on Sept. 11 against Mercer. The game time and television network for the home opener have not been announced.