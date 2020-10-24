Jaylen Waddle suffers season-ending injury during Tennessee game

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — Nick Saban told CBS at the half that Jaylen Waddle is out for the year with an injury suffered in the first quarter in Saturday’s game versus Tennessee.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

TRENDING STORIES