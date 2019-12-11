Jaylen Waddle selected as SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (ALABAMA ATHLETICS) – Alabama football’s sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was selected as the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, the league office announced on Wednesday. The honor was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Waddle, who was selected as a first team All-America at returner by Pro Football Focus, leads the nation in punt return average at 24.9 yards per return with 19 for 474 yards and a touchdown, including a long of 77. The sophomore has also returned four kickoffs for 152 yards and one score and has added more than 53 yards and six touchdowns on 32 catches at wideout this season. He earned All-SEC honors on Tuesday and is the first Alabama player to be named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year since Christion Jones in 2013.

The SEC All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.

