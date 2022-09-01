TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of the 40th anniversary of Paul “Bear” Bryant’s final season coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide, a new museum exhibit is set to open this weekend.

The centerpiece will be the jacket that Bryant wore in his final game on the sidelines back in 1982. The jacket was donated to the museum by Bryant’s grandson, Marc Tyson. This will be the first time the jacket has ever been put on display.

The Crimson Tide won Bryant’s final game at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. against Illinois, 21-15. “The Man in the Houndstooth Hat” is the all-time winningest coach in Crimson Tide history with a record of 232-46-9 in 25 seasons in Tuscaloosa.

The jacket will be a part of the museum’s collection when the museum opens at 9 a.m. Saturday until next summer. To purchase tickets, click here.