Iconic houndstooth hat owned by Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant being auctioned

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Outside of his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant was best known by the black and white houndstooth hat he donned during games and in public for decades.

Now, fans have the chance to own one of his iconic hats.

One of the coach’s hats will be auctioned during the upcoming Lelands Fall Classic Auction, which runs through Dec. 11. Starting bids for the hat began at $500 and were as high as $887 as of Wednesday.

“Fans of college football history will need little more than the picture of this Houndstooth hat to know that it came from Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant – widely considered to be the greatest coach of all time,” Lelands staff wrote in a statement about the hat.

In the description of the hat provided by Lelands, the hat is size 7 3/8″, has a red satin liner with “The Original Paul Bear Bryant” logo in the center and gold replica signature on the sweatband. According to the website, the hat came from a furniture salesman who received it from a friend who owned a hotel.

“Bryant had left his hat there, the hotel owner called the coach to tell him about it, but the coach said ‘You could have it’ as he had others,” the description stated.

During his 25 years coaching Alabama, Bryant led the Tide to a 232-46-9 record and six national championships.

Those interested in bidding on the hat can visit Lelands’ auction page.