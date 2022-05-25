TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama Softball pitching phenom Montana Fouts has announced that she will indeed be returning to the team next season.

Fouts made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday following the Crimson Tide’s defeat in the Tuscaloosa Regional Final against the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday, 6-0. This was the first time since 2004 that Alabama failed to advance out of the regional round.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, Fouts wasted no time in giving fans hope for another run next season.

“You’ll see me proudly wearing the A next year. I don’t have to think twice about that,” Fouts said in her tweet. “I’ll die on that hill so Bury me In Dixie, Sweet Home Alabama, Roll Tide and Amen.”

In her time at Tuscaloosa, Fouts has dominated on the mound, being named to the All-SEC First Team three years in a row as well as an All-American in 2021. She has accounted for 858 strikeouts in her four seasons while only giving up 189 runs.

Fouts is most notably remembered for her incredible performance in the 2021 Women’s College World Series where she pitched a perfect game against UCLA.

Before the start of next season, Fouts will also be a member of Team USA when they compete in the World Games 2022 in Birmingham this summer.