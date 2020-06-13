Huntsville Police investigate racist graffiti on overpass

NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly labeled some of the graffiti on the overpass. This has been corrected.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of these images may be disturbing.

Graffiti at Airport Road and South Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An overpass along Memorial Parkway was graffitied Saturday morning.

Viewer photos show swastikas and “White Rights Matter” spray-painted onto the overpass at Memorial Parkway and Airport Road.

Crews were at the overpass just after 8:15 a.m. cleaning up the graffiti.

Just before 9:45 a.m., Huntsville Police tweeted a statement on the graffiti, calling it “racist” and saying it was “disgusting.”

“HPD is aware of and investigating the hateful graffiti found on Huntsville overpasses this morning. We are disgusted by the racist language. There will be zero tolerance for this behavior in Huntsville.“

HPD is aware of and investigating the hateful graffiti found on Huntsville overpasses this morning. We are disgusted by the racist language. There will be zero tolerance for this behavior in Huntsville. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) June 13, 2020

Lt. Micheal Johnson told WHNT News 19 that HPD has been in contact with the FBI in this matter but federal authorities are not investigating the case.

“We’re still in contact with federal authorities and what other types of crime may or could come out of this. So the state charges would be criminal mischief. Obviously by the very nature of the words used in this graffiti are very disheartening but unfortunately at this time it’s only going to be state charges of criminal mischief.” said Johnson.

He says they are reviewing surveillance footage from area businesses to help identify the person or persons who did this.

HPD said anyone with information on who may be involved can contact them at (256) 722-7100.

Anyone with information on the graffiti found this morning (6/13) on the overpass at Memorial Parkway and Airport Road should call (256) 722-7100. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) June 13, 2020

