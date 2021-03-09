Herbert Jones, Nate Oats nab top SEC awards

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 12: Herbert Jones #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on January 12, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Herbert Jones and Nate Oats took home the top SEC awards Tuesday.

Jones was named the conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Oats nabbed the Coach of the Year award. Both Jones and Oats are also semifinalists for Naismith Trophy awards for the nation’s top player and coach. The winner will be announced during the Final Four on April 4.

Thanks to both men, the Crimson Tide are having one of the best seasons in program history. They won their first SEC regular-season title since 2002 and are currently No. 6 in the country. They are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament that will begin Wednesday in Nashville.

John Petty Jr. joined Jones as a member of the All-SEC First Team. Jaden Shackelford was named to the conference’s second-team.

Jones becomes just the third SEC player to sweep both awards, following the footsteps of Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2011-12 and Tyler Ulis in 2015-16.

While the SEC Tournament begins Wednesday, due to being the No. 1 seed the Crimson Tide’s next game will not be until Friday.