Former Crimson Tide player discusses National Championship Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama player John Copeland is talking about the upcoming matchup Monday between the Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes for the College Football National Championship.

“Of course I want Alabama to win the football game. I wouldn’t mind it being a good football game since it’s the last college football game of the season, but if it’s going to be a blow-out I want Alabama to be doing the blowing out,” Copeland said.

The former All-American defensive end won a national title playing under Gene Stallings in 1992. Copeland is hoping Alabama will beat the Buckeyes but he admits the task facing Alabama will not be easy especially the way Ohio State defeated Clemson.

“They are a really good football team, they are very physical upfront on the defensive line. The quarterback is one of the best in the country, and they have a running back who can run the football and I think that’s what feeds this football team is the running back. And I am really impressed by how physical they are on defense,” he said.

Copeland says as good as the opposing team is, he believes Alabama is even better.

“Having an explosive offense like this for this year has been really fun to watch. Anytime one of our kids gets the ball in their hands something exciting can possibly happen. And as an Alabama fan, this has been awesome,” he said.

After his college career was over, Copeland went on to play eight years in the National Football League with the Cincinnati Bengals.