Former Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy releasing NFT rookie cards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a couple of weeks, former Alabama football standout Jerry Jeudy will release his own rookie trading card series made solely as digital non-fungible tokens, reportedly making him the first NFL rookie to do so.

The release will take place 7 p.m. June 29 on the NFT platform Bitski. The series will feature four NFT trading cards, two digital diamond encrusted jerseys and one ultimate rookie card.

During his time at Alabama, Jeudy was a two-time All SEC first team player and also received the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2018 as the best wide receiver in the country. He was drafted to the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I am excited for this NFT,” Jeudy said in a statement released Wednesday. “I’ll be able to introduce traditional trading card collectors to the digital space and simultaneously help raise funds for Trisomy 18 research.”

According to an announcement from Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the series starts with a 15-minute unlimited purchasing period for four newly minted bronze, silver, gold and holographic edition digital trading cards that capture pivotal junctures in Jeudy’s football career.

Silver Edition Jerry Jeudy Rookie Card (Courtesy Steinberg Sports & Entertainment)

“The silver edition honors his 2019 season at the University of Alabama and the holographic edition celebrates his All-American 2018 collegiate season,” the announcement from Steinberg Sports & Entertainment stated. “The gold edition salutes his rookie season with the Denver Broncos and the bronze edition commemorates his 92-yard receiving touchdown – the longest receiving touchdown of the 2020 NFL season.

Four randomly selected buyers of the silver and holographic editions will receive tangible, autographed replicas of those cards. In addition, 10 randomly selected buyers of the bronze and gold editions will receive the same. The amount of randomly selected purchasers is representative of Jeudy’s college and NFL jersey numbers.

The second portion of the release features 159 limited-edition digital diamond encrusted, autographed No. 4 jerseys and 52 limited-edition digital diamond encrusted No. 10 jerseys. All limited-edition items are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The quantities are reflective of Jeudy’s career college receptions and rookie NFL receptions.

Additionally, four randomly selected buyers of the No. 4 jerseys will receive a tangible autographed Jerry Jeudy, University of Alabama jersey. Ten randomly selected buyers of the No. 10 NFT jerseys will receive a tangible autographed Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos jersey.

Ultimate Trading Card (Courtesy of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment)

The silver and holographic cards, and No. 4 NFT jerseys are priced at $205 each. The bronze and gold cards, and the No. 10 NFT jerseys are priced at $303 each. The purchase prices are a tribute to the predominate area codes of Tuscaloosa and Denver.

The drop closes with an auction for the ultimate rookie card – a one-of-one double-sided gold and platinum plated NFT featuring Jeudy’s college statistics on the gold side and his rookie NFL statistics on the platinum side. Bids start at $5,280 in honor of the Mile High City.

The winning bidder receives an autographed tangible replica of each NFT card, a tangible autographed and personalized Jeudy jersey from both college and the NFL, and a meet and greet with him over Zoom.

A portion of the proceeds from the drop will support Trisomy 18 Support Inc. Foundation. Jeudy’s late sister Aaliyah was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 at birth and he has dedicated his career to her.

Jeudy NFT Drop Schedule – June 29 – July 1

7 p.m. EST Jeudy NFT Collection Drops 7 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Unlimited purchasing period for digital trading cards 7:15 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Limited-Edition No. 4 and No. 10 jerseys Drops 7:30 p.m., closes at 7:30 p.m. July 1 One-of-one, Ultimate rookie card + tangible signed jerseys + Zoom Meeting with Jeudy

D.O.M. agency designed Jeudy’s NFT rookie cards and the digital diamond encrusted No. 4 and No. 10 jerseys with creative direction led by Drew Kirsch and NFT producers, Sean Treacy and William Savas.

A preview of Jeudy’s NFTs and registration for the drop can be found here.