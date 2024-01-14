TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — It didn’t take former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond long to choose where he would play football next season.

Bond posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday that he would be transferring to the Texas Longhorns for the 2024 season.

“Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company,” Bond told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I’m putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock.”

The announcement comes just days after Thamel reported that Bond had filed paperwork to enter the transfer portal.

Bond will be a junior in the fall and team up with former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who announced earlier this week he would return to school for his senior season.

He was the first player from Alabama to enter the transfer portal following Nick Saban’s retirement and told Thamel that Saban’s retirement was “one hundred percent” the reason he left. Bond also told Thamel that new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer reached out to him, but Bond did not respond.

With his time in Tuscaloosa ending, Bond will forever be remembered for being on the receiving end of Jalen Milroe’s pass to convert a 4th and 31 for a touchdown on the game-winning play of the 2023 Iron Bowl.

Bond led the Tide receiving room with 48 catches this past season and ends his Alabama career with 62 catches for 841 yards and five touchdowns.