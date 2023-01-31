HOUSTON, Texas (WIAT) — Former University of Alabama linebacker and former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has reached a six-year deal with the Houston Texans to be their new head coach, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Ryans was born in Bessemer and attended Jess Lanier High School, where he recorded 135 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in his senior season. He was a three-star recruit and ranked the No. 39 inside linebacker from the class of 2022. He chose Alabama over Mississippi State.

He started his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He then became the inside linebackers coach from 2018-20 before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2021. This season, the 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

Ryans played for the Crimson Tide from 2002-2005 under coach Mike Shula. During his time at the Capstone he received many awards such as SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Lott Trophy, Cotton Bowl Classic Defensive MVP and consensus first-team All-American. He was selected in the second round with the 33rd pick by the Houston Texans in the 2006 NFL Draft.

He played for the Texans from 2006-2011 and then was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played from 2012-2015. He finished his NFL career with 971 tackles, seven forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions and one touchdown.