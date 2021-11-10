Former Alabama football player Henry Ruggs III formally charged in deadly DUI case in Las Vegas

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. Photo is taken through a glass window. The team released Ruggs just hours after the crash. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Raiders wide receiver and Alabama football standout Henry Ruggs III, who did not appear in court for his arraignment Wednesday morning, was formally charged with five counts in a fiery crash that killed a young woman in Las Vegas.

Attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld showed up on Ruggs’ behalf and asked the judge to waive Ruggs’ appearance in court which was granted. No reason for the request was given.

Henry Ruggs’ legal team appears on his behalf.



Judge Suzan Baucum regarding Ruggs:

– Compliant with all of his alcohol breath check-ins

– Any missed check-in/dirty tests will result in revoke of his bail @8NewsNow https://t.co/6rqgMtlS1s pic.twitter.com/IMMP3p5mr5 — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 10, 2021

Ruggs, 22, now is facing two felony counts of DUI causing death/substantial bodily harm, two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor for possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Additional counts were added because Ruggs’ girlfriend was injured in the crash.

Ruggs’ attorneys did request a hearing on Dec. 8 because they want the judge to deny the prosecution’s request for Ruggs’ girlfriend’s medical records.

Defense Attorney David Chesnoff asks the public to hold judgement.



He asked the judge to deny the prosecution’s request to obtain Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington’s medical records.



Judge Suzan Baucum said that was an unusual request & will make a decision on Dec. 8 @8NewsNow https://t.co/IOQ3kPHW6p pic.twitter.com/BEHTaoVdXh — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 10, 2021

The deadly crash which happened on Nov. 2 near on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her golden retriever, Max.

Ruggs is accused of speeding at 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash and being two times over the legal limit for alcohol. His Corvette rear-ended Tintor’s RAV4, causing it to burst into flames.

Ruggs bonded out of jail after his initial court appearance last week and has been under house arrest at his home.

Tintor’s funeral is Thursday and is open to the public. It will be at Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church at 3950 South Jones Boulevard. It starts at 12:30 p.m.

Tintor’s family members were in the courtroom.

If convicted, Ruggs could face more than 50 years in prison, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

The preliminary hearing for Ruggs is scheduled for Dec. 16.