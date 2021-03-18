Former Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson talks success of team going into March Madness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time in years, the Alabama men’s basketball team is going into March Madness as a No. 2 seed.

While head coach Nate Oats has brought a lot of change to the team the last two years, some of its best players–Herbert Jones, John Petty, and Alex Reese– were originally recruited by former head coach Avery Johnson, who coached the Crimson Tide from 2015 to 2019.

“I’m really excited for them and their families and you have to give the coaching staff that’s there now a lot of credit,” Johnson told CBS 42’s Chris Breece. “They’ve put in all the work this year with these kids and by adding to that mix with some other really good players and experienced players. They’ve had an incredible season and they have a ton of basketball left.”

Johnson also talked about the growth Herb Jones has had the last couple of years and how he has led the team.

Johnson led the Tide 75-62 in his five years with the team.

Alabama will play Iona at 3 p.m. Saturday during the first round of the tournament.