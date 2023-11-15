TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Months after his firing in the wake of a sports betting scandal, former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon has been banned from sportsbooks across Ohio, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Bohannon, who led the Tide baseball team from 2017 to his firing earlier in May, was let go from the team after the Ohio Casino Control Commission had issued an emergency order that prohibited wagers on Alabama baseball. On Wednesday, the commission told ESPN that Bohannon and Bert Neff Jr., an associate and businessman from Indiana, had worked together to collect “inside information” for profit.

“Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) executive director Matt Schuler said during a public meeting that Indiana businessman Bert Neff Jr. solicited and received non-public information from Bohannon on April 28 ‘for the purpose of placing a sports wager’ and shared the information with one or more individuals,” ESPN reporter David Purdum wrote in his story. “Neff placed one wager and attempted to place another on an Alabama-LSU baseball game on April 28 with the BetMGM sportsbook at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Schuler said.”

ESPN reports that Neff’s bet on the Alabama-LSU game was over $100,000.

ESPN reports that video evidence exists of Neff speaking with Bohannon while placing the bet.

Bohannon’s record as head of the Tide baseball program was 166-124, including a trip to the Ruston Regional in 2021.