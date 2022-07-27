TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Caleb Downs, the No.1 safety in the class of 2023 announced a verbal commitment to the University of Alabama Wednesday.

The 6-foot safety weighing 185 pounds attends Mill Creek High School, located in Hoschton, Ga. He is the third player out of Georgia to join Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, along with Justice Haynes and Dylan Lonergan.

According to 247Sports, Downs is the No.13 player in the country, but No.1 in his position and in his state. In three high school seasons, Downs has 186 tackles, 33 pass breakups and 14 interceptions.

The Tide’s class of 2023 recruits is ranked No.5 nationally according to 247Sports.