TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football landed a huge commitment from the No. 1 edge in the class of 2023 Monday.

Keon Keeley announced the decision via Twitter, he was originally committed to Notre Dame before decommitting in August. Keeley is from Tampa, Fla. and attends Berkeley Preparatory School. He is listed at 6’6″ and weighs 242 pounds. He is ranked as the No. 1 edge and No. 6 player nationally, according to 247Sports.

In his junior season, he finished with 65 total tackles (35 for loss), 16.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits in 13 games. The addition of Keeley helps the Crimson Tide build on their already No. 1 recruiting class.