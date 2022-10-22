TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Homecoming week is winding down for the Crimson Tide. A full week of festivities all led up to today’s showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

This year’s homecoming theme was ‘Legends Live Forever’ and the Crimson Tide showed out, living that motto up to the fullest.

Crowds beamed with crimson pride as parade floats full of school spirit made their way down University Boulevard.

The University of Alabama homecoming parade is just one tradition that several fans say they look forward to each year.

“Our family’s really into it,” said lifelong Alabama fan, Allie Henshaw. “Our grandfather’s actually insane about it, but it’s always been a tradition. We come every year. We come to the parade every year and it really, I mean this sounds cheesy, but it means family to us like really deep down on our side.”

For others like Susie McNutt, getting to see UA traditions like Paint the Town Red and The Walk of Champions is a first. It’s something McNutt says she has looked forward to for years.

“Because I’ve seen it on TV for years and I’d like to you know get close enough that I can touch Nick Saban.” McNutt said.

McNutt came to today’s game with lifelong friends Janette Sullivan and Kay Looney. Looney says she was elated to bring McNutt to her very first Alabama game, especially since it was homecoming weekend.

“Watching it through Susie’s eyes, she hasn’t been here before,” Looney said. “It’s kind of exciting to me, you know, for us to like, re-live all the excitement that you might think about every day when you come for 25 years. So, I’ve been in heaven all day.”

Mark McCormick is in town from Washington D.C., and as a longtime Alabama fan he says experiencing homecoming weekend for the first time is a dream come true.

“It’s seeing everyone root for the same team,” McCormick said. “I’m from an area where everyone is kind of against each other, so it’s cool just to see everyone rooting for the same team for once.”

Though another UA homecoming has come and gone, fans and students say their school spirit will live on.