DeVonta Smith and Dylan Moses key to Tide’s 2020 success

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football’s Dylan Moses and Devonta Smith met with the media via zoom Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Crimson Tide’s 2nd fall practice of 2020.

DeVonta Smith is expected to be the Tide’s top receiver following the departure of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs to the NFL. Smith caught 68 passes last season, tallying 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns.

For linebacker Dylan Moses, this season will be one of redemption. The All-American candidate returns to the field after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. Moses is projected to be a 1st-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, assuming he’s able to stay healthy and on the field in 2020.