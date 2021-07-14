Dee Powell, one of the original ‘Junction Boys’ under Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant, dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dee Powell, one of football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s original group of Texas A&M players known as the “Junction Boys” who later followed the famed coach to Alabama as an assistant coach, died Monday. He was 85 years old.

Powell, originally from Lockhart, Texas, was among the handful of players–including future Alabama head coach Gene Stallings–to play for Bryant at Texas A&M between 1954 and 1956 as the “Junction Boys.” By 1958, Powell joined Bryant at Alabama as an assistant coach, but left to serve in the United States Air Force. He had future stints at Alabama in 1963 and between 1974 to 1982.

From 1965 to 1972, Powell joined up with Stallings at Texas A&M.

Outside of coaching, Powell also worked in development at both Alabama and Auburn. His last position was assistant vice president of development at Auburn, where he is credited with raising millions of dollars for the new library on campus.

Powell’s funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Altadena Valley Presbyterian Church. He will be buried at Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa.