Crimson Tide cross country teams earn academic recognition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s and women’s cross country programs were recognized for their success in the classroom this season when the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its 2019 Cross Country All-Academic Teams.

Both the men’s and the women’s programs were honored with the Team Academic Award. In addition to both programs, five student-athletes were recognized on the All-Academic Team: senior Rebecca Buteau, sophomore Mercy Chelangat, graduate students Gilbert Kigen and Vincent Kiprop and freshman Allison Wilson.

USTFCCCA Academic Recognition

The Crimson Tide men, who maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.66, earned its 15th top-25 NCAA finish in school history this past November at the 2019 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, Ind.

Kiprop and Kigen captured the second All-American honors of their respective careers. Kiprop led the way with the highest NCAA Championships finish of his career, crossing the finish line in fifth with a time of 30:43.5, while Kigen followed close behind, finishing ninth (30:57.2).

Furthermore, Alabama was one of only four schools to earn All-Academic honors with a GPA of 3.66 or higher, trailing only Samford and Cincinnati, and tied with Vanderbilt.

The Alabama women boasted a 3.47 team grade point average and concluded the season with a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Cross Country South Regional.

Teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0, including the most recent grading period, to qualify for All-Academic distinction.

To be recognized on the individual team, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative GPA pf 3.25 and have finished in the top 25 at their team’s respective NCAA Cross Country Regional Championship or have been an All-American at the NCAA Championships.

