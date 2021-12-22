Crimson Tide coaches test positive for COVID-19, expected to still coach in College Football Playoffs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two offensive coaches for the Alabama Crimson Tide have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from head coach Nick Saban and athletic trainer Jeff Allen, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive and will be isolating at home. They are experiencing “very mild symptoms” according to the statement.

O’Brien and Marrone are still expected to coach for the No. 1 Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats.

Alabama takes on Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 2:30 p.m.