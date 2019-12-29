Countdown to the Citrus Bowl: Pete Golding focused on continued growth

ORLANDO, FL (WIAT) — It was a season of ups-and-downs for the Alabama Crimson Tide defense. Even with tons of talent on that side of the ball, inexperience and several injuries had many wondering what could have been during the course of the Tide’s 10-2 season.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding and defensive back Xavier McKinney took the podium Sunday morning to discuss the upcoming matchup against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2019 Vrbo Citrus Bowl. Both Golding and McKinney also looked back on the 2019 season and shared their thoughts on what went right and what didn’t.