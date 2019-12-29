Countdown to the Citrus Bowl: Michigan defense preps for explosive Tide offense

ORLANDO, FL (WIAT) — A tough two-game stretch for the Michigan Wolverines’ defense will likely define their season. Following last month’s 56-27 loss to rival Ohio St. to end the regular season, the Wolverines defense must now line up against one of the nation’s top offenses in Alabama.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebacker Khaleke Hudson took the podium Sunday morning to discuss their upcoming matchup against that explosive Tide offense in Wednesday’s 2019 Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will meet for the fifth time in the history of the series that dates back to 1988. Both teams have claimed two victories apiece with the most recent pairing featuring a 41-14 Alabama win over Michigan in the 2012 Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas.

