Countdown to the Citrus Bowl: Former Alabama assistant prepares for old team

Orlando, Fl (WIAT) — Familiarity was the theme of the day when Michgan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, quarterback Shea Patterson and offensive guard Ben Bredeson took to the podium Sunday morning ahead of the 2019 Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

Gattis was a co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide during the 2018 season before leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Michigan. Wolverines QB Shea Patterson was the starter on the 2017 Ole Miss team that lost to Alabama 66-3.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will meet for the fifth time in the history of the series that dates back to 1988. Both teams have claimed two victories apiece with the most recent pairing featuring a 41-14 Alabama win over Michigan in the 2012 Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas.