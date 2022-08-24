TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s only happened six times in the past 86 years, but many Las Vegas sportsbooks think it may happen again in 2022.

The Heisman Trophy has been presented to college football’s top player since 1935 and only a handful of times has more than one player from the same school been viewed as worthy of the sport’s top honor in the same year.

Going into the 2022 season, bettors seem to predict two members of the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the trip to New York for the ceremony in December as this will be the fourth straight year that four finalists will attend.

The reigning Heisman winner, quarterback Bryce Young, is currently second in odds to repeat as a finalist, only behind Ohio States’ CJ Stroud. Stroud was a finalist as a freshman last season and finished in fourth place.

Young is expected to not only duplicate a Heisman-worthy season in 2022 but also lead the Crimson Tide back to the College Football Playoff for a third straight year. He accounted for 4,872 yards and 50 total touchdowns in 2021.

But the biggest surprise at the top of the race has been the fast climb of Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who went from 60/1 odds to 22/1 in a matter of months. Caesars Sportsbook has said that no other athlete has received more bets to win the trophy than Anderson.

In 2021, Anderson dominated the defensive side of the ball for the Crimson Tide as he racked up 101 tackles and 17.5 sacks. Many expected him to be in New York for the ceremony last season but if he can improve on the prior year, he’ll have a chance at redemption.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is projected third in the Heisman race, according to the top sportsbooks.

According to Caesars and DraftKings, as it stands right now, the odds for the top four players range anywhere from +200-220 for Stroud, +350-380 for Young, +600-700 for Williams and +1600-2000 for Anderson.

If Young were to repeat or Anderson managed to become the first solely defensive player to win the Heisman, Alabama would become the first school in history to have three-straight winners. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won in 2020.

Some previous teammates to be named finalists in past Heisman voting include: (winners are in bold)

1944 & 1945- Running back Glenn Davis and fullback Doc Blanchard (Army)

(Army) 1972- Wide receiver Johnny Rodgers and defensive lineman Rich Glover (Nebraska)

and defensive lineman Rich Glover (Nebraska) 2004- Running back Adrian Peterson and quarterback Jason White (Oklahoma)

2005- Running back Reggie Bush and quarterback Matt Leinart (USC)

and quarterback Matt Leinart (USC) 2019- Quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young (Ohio State)

2020- Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones (Alabama)

The finalists for the Heisman will be announced on Dec. 5 with the ceremony announcing the year’s winner happening on Dec. 10.