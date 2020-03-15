1  of  40
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS Marion County Schools McWane Science Center Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena Tarrant City Schools TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

College Football Hall of Fame ‘a long time coming’ for former Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Paul W. Bryant Museum)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When it comes to Alabama football, there is not much that Ken Gaddy doesn’t know.

The longtime director of the Paul W. Bryant Museum in Tuscaloosa has made a career out of documenting sports history at the University of Alabama, namely football. However, one player’s recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame has been especially personal for him.

“E.J. Junior was a favorite of mine,” Gaddy said. “That was the player you wanted to be.”

Junior, who was named as part of the 2020 inductee class last Wednesday, played linebacker for the University of Alabama between 1977 and 1980. During his last year at Alabama, the North Carolina native was named a first-team All-American in 1980 and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award. By 1981, Junior was drafted to play in the NFL, where he spent 12 years playing for teams like Phoenix Cardinals, the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks.

Today, Junior is a defensive line coordinator at Delaware State University. Junior, who had been nominated to the Hall five times prior, said that his induction has been a long time coming, but that any reputation he has in football, including his spot in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, is due to his time at the University of Alabama.

“It’s an honor for me and my teammates,” Junior said during a phone with CBS 42. “They helped make me who I am.”

Rep. Rich Wingo, R-Tuscaloosa, was one of Junior’s teammates in the “the box” with the other linebackers and was part of the 1977 Crimson Tide defense that many today consider one of the best in the school’s history.

“We were very blessed to be part of such a great group of guys,” Wingo said.

For Wingo, Junior represented a type of linebacker that would set the mold for others to follow: a great enough linebacker that could contain the run, but also good enough to force the pass.

“Look at who came after him, like Cornelius Bennett or Derek Thomas,” he said. “They all played that position.”

Junior is part of the 2020 induction class that includes Georgia linebacker and ESPN’s “College Gameday” David Pollack, quarterback Steve McNair and wide receiver Michael Westbrook.

Junior said the induction. which will be held in Atlanta Dec. 8, will be a good birthday present.

“This will definitely be something to remember,” he said.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories