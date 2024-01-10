BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low posted on the social media platform X that the Alabama Crimson Tide’s head coach Nick Saban is reportedly retiring.

Since then, coaches and football players have taken to X to express their love, support and surprise.

At 4:51 p.m., former Alabama Crimson Tide running back and Heisman trophy winner Mark Ingram II took to X to thank Saban for “believing in a young man from Flint, Michigan.”

Coach Saban is the GOAT!! Thanks for believing in a young man from Flint, Michigan. Helped me become a champion on the field, but more importantly a champion in LIFE. Enjoy retirement Coach, you earned that!! Love you Coach Saban, ROLL TIDE!! 🥹🥲 pic.twitter.com/VJ5KzUcHu3 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 10, 2024

At 4:53 p.m., Hugh Freeze, head coach at Auburn University, posted the following:

Hard to express how much Nick and Ms Terri have meant to Jill and I as friends and you have forever set the mark for many to chase in this profession. Enjoy Retirement!! — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) January 10, 2024

At 5 p.m., UCF head coach Gus Malzhan, the former head coach at Auburn University, posted a photo with Saban.

It was a true honor to coach against you throughout the years. Enjoy your retirement! pic.twitter.com/Lju1bGBCi9 — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) January 10, 2024

This story will be updated as more tributes come in.