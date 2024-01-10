BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low posted on the social media platform X that the Alabama Crimson Tide’s head coach Nick Saban is reportedly retiring.
Since then, coaches and football players have taken to X to express their love, support and surprise.
At 4:51 p.m., former Alabama Crimson Tide running back and Heisman trophy winner Mark Ingram II took to X to thank Saban for “believing in a young man from Flint, Michigan.”
At 4:53 p.m., Hugh Freeze, head coach at Auburn University, posted the following:
At 5 p.m., UCF head coach Gus Malzhan, the former head coach at Auburn University, posted a photo with Saban.
This story will be updated as more tributes come in.