Bryant-Denny stadium renovation work unveiled

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — For Alabama Crimson Tide fans all the waiting is over. The construction work at Bryant-Denny Stadium is finished.

Thursday morning the University gave the media a walk-through tour of the new and improved stadium. UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne says this is going to make the game-day experience for fans even better than before.

“Well you always have to reinvest in your success, and one of the worst things we can do is stand back and say we are Alabama and we will be fine,” Byrne said. “You always have to say what is our next step to stay in front of the competition”.

The new team tunnel flows directly from the Walk of Champions into the locker room and it’s a fully updated game-day locker room. The renovated recruiting space doubled in size from 6,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet. Inside the stadium, there are four corner videoboards replaced with 60% larger screens.

“So it was time to upgrade and update and as you can see with the renovations here in the locker room at Bryant-Denny and the tunnel, we will allow fans to have access too,” Byrne said. “This is going to be a great way to showcase the University of Alabama.”

The stadium renovations also include the addition of several new premium areas including loge boxes, Champions Club, Terrace Club, new skyboxes and Founders Suites; the student social area added at ground-level on the south side with upgraded concessions and charging stations, the press box is relocated to the east side and there is now an addition of elevators and stairs on the west side.

Byrne says although only twenty thousand fans can enjoy the game Saturday inside the stadium because of COVID-19 social distancing safety procedures, Byrne believes this will attract more fans to Tuscaloosa in the future.

“Our players and student-athletes who have seen it so far are excited about what they saw and the unveiling. But it’s also something we want the fans to be a part of,” Byrne said. “I am told that Bryant-Denny is the most Instagram spot in the state of Alabama.”

The stadium renovation work costs $107 million. The Crimson Tide play Texas A&M Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.

