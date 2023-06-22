NEW YORK (WIAT) — Former Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller was selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft Thursday night.

Miller recorded one of the most impressive seasons in Crimson Tide history as a true freshman in 2022-23. The forward led Alabama with 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest. He also hit 38.4% of his field goal attempts from 3-point range.

Miller’s impressive performances led him to be named an Associated Press First Team and John R. Wooden All-American. The Tennessee native was selected as the freshman player of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches. The 6-foot-9 forward is the only player to win SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Tournament MVP in the same season.

Despite his on-court accomplishments, Miller got caught up in controversy during the season. Law enforcement alleged he was involved in a deadly January shooting that occurred off “The Strip” in Tuscaloosa. During a February court hearing, police officers alleged Miller provided a gun used in the shooting to then-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles the night of Jan. 15.

Miles allegedly gave the gun to Michael Davis, who then allegedly fired shots that killed Jamea Harris. Miles and Davis have each been charged with capital murder in connection to Harris’ death, and Miles is no longer enrolled at the University of Alabama.

Miller has not been charged with a crime and didn’t miss any playing time because of his alleged involvement. His attorneys have denied the allegations. The UA stated he is a cooperating witness and not a suspect in this case. Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats said Miller was accompanied by an armed security guard at the NCAA Tournament because of threats directed toward him.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night,” Miller said while speaking to the media for the first time after the shooting. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

The 20-year-old declared for the draft after No. 1 overall seed Alabama fell to fifth-seeded San Diego State in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Forward Antonio McDyess is the only other player from Alabama to go No. 2 overall in the NBA draft, as the Los Angeles Clippers selected him at that slot in 1995.

The Hornets finished 27-55 in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, which was the fourth-worst record in the league. Point guard LaMelo Ball, who missed over half the campaign because of injuries, led Charlotte with 23.3 points per game. Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. each recorded over 20 points per game for the Hornets as well. Steve Clifford is in his second stint as Charlotte’s head coach.