Bobbleheads of Mac Jones and Jaylen Waddle released

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — Tide football fans can commemorate the 2020 National Championship win with some memorabilia!

FOCO has unveiled two bobbleheads of former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Both played an integral part in the Tide’s championship victory over Ohio State back in January. Jones and Waddle are now both making waves in the NFL. Jones plays for the New England Patriots and Waddle is with the Miami Dolphins.

The bobbleheads are $55 a piece and there only 360 of each available.

