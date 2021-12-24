Bama’s Anderson dominates blockers, but sisters were tougher

by: JOHN ZENOR, Associated Press,

FILE – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Christmas Day
December 25 2021 12:00 am

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Will Anderson Jr. can muscle past or blow by blockers with regularity. His five older sisters were tougher to dominate.

Alabama’s sophomore All-America linebacker says with a laugh, “they terrorized me every day.” Now, Anderson is terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and running backs.

The Bronko Nagurski Award winner leads the nation with 15 1/2 sacks and 32 1/2 tackles for loss heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s playoff game against No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

Anderson is the Tide’s best pass rusher since the late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas.

