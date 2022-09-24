TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide were back in Bryant-Denny Stadium to open SEC play against the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, the Crimson Tide won, 55-3.

Bama improved to 4-0 on the season, Vanderbilt falls to 3-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-36 for 385 yards with four touchdowns. Ja’Corey Brooks led the team in receiving with 117 yards and two scores. Jase McClellan led the way in rushing with 78 yards on 11 carries.

Here’s what we learned:

Bryce Young and receivers were in sync

In the first half, Young had thrown for 316 yards and four touchdowns. The best part of it was that most of those yards went to receivers and not Jahmyr Gibbs. Ja’Corey Brooks finished with six catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Jermaine Burton had four receptions for 94 yards and Young was able to find Brooks and Burton on deep throws down the field, something the Tide struggled to do in its first three games.

The defense continued its dominance

Vandy only had 64 yards of total offense in the first half. The defense has continued its dominance and has yet to allow a passing touchdown this season. The Commodores finished with 129 total yards.

Bama looked like the team they’re expected to be

The Crimson Tide dominated both sides of the ball Saturday. Defensively, since Nick Saban arrived Bama has been known to stop the run and they did exactly that against the Commodores. Vanderbilt ran the ball 26 times and finished with 14 yards. The offense did a great job of spreading the ball around and executing. Young connected with eight different receivers in the win.

Bama will be on the road next week when they take on Arkansas. Kick off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.