AUSTIN, Texas (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns Saturday morning, the Crimson Tide won, 20-19.

Bryce Young finished 26-39 for 214 yards and a touchdown. Jase McClellan ran the ball six times for 97 yards and a score. Alabama improves to 2-0 and the Longhorns fall to 1-1.

Here’s what we learned:

Too many penalties for the Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide had 11 penalties for 58 yards in the first half including three offsides penalties on Will Anderson. It looked like the crowd played a huge factor and Bama failed to respond properly. Bama finished with 15 penalties, the most a Saban led team has had since 2007.

Quinn Ewers was torching Bama’s secondary before the injury

Before going down with a shoulder injury, freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers was 9-for-12 passing with 134 yards. He looked calm and poised and was throwing accurate passes down the field against the Bama defensive backs who struggled early.

The Alabama offense struggled, but a win is a win

Besides Jase McClellan’s 81-yard rush, the Tide struggled to get anything going until the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide receivers struggled to create separation and the run game slowed down after starting off hot. Bama was forced to punt six-straight drives and the defense spent a ton of time on the field. But, Bryce Young won the Heisman trophy for a reason and led his team when they needed him most.

Alabama returns home next week to face Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.