OXFORD, Miss. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday, the Crimson Tide won, 30-24.

Alabama improved to 8-2, while Ole Miss falls to 8-2. Bryce Young led the team, going 21-for-33 with 209 yards and three touchdowns. Jase McClellan led the team in rushing with 84 yards on 19 carries. Ja’Corey Brooks led the way receiving with 61 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Here’s what we learned:

Bama’s run game didn’t exist until late

In the first half, the Crimson Tide ran the ball 16 times for only 26 yards. In the second half, the team didn’t play Jahmyr Gibbs and instead fed Jase McClellan. McClellan had nice runs in the fourth quarter and finished with 84 yards on 19 carries.

The defense made key stops

On the Rebels first drive of the game they got into the red zone, but the defense was able to stuff them on fourth down and got off the field. After giving Ole Miss the ball back, the Bama defense came up clutch with Terrion Arnold recovering a fumble and Bama capitalized off of it to cut the lead down to three going into halftime. Lastly, on the final drive of the game, the Bama defense made their biggest stop of the season with Brian Branch breaking up the pass on fourth down.

Eli Ricks’ injury was huge

Ricks went down on the first play of the game and never returned. After that, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss offense targeted Terrion Arnold and Malik Heath had his way. Heath finished with 123 yards on six catches.



Alabama will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday to take on Austin Peay. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.