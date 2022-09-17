TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football hosted the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Saturday, the Crimson Tide came away with the win, 63-7.

Alabama improves to 3-0 on the season, ULM falls to 1-2. Bryce Young finished 13-of-18 for 236 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in receiving with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Eight different players scored for the Tide in the blowout win. Roydell Williams led in rushing with eight carries, 58 yards and a score.

Here’s what we learned:

Bama scored in all three phases

The Crimson Tide scored an offensive, defensive and special teams touchdown in the first quarter. Will Anderson recorded his first career interception and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. The next possession, Ja’Corey Brooks blocked a punt and Malachi Moore was able to scoop it up and score to put Bama up 21-0.

The Bama offense still has room to grow

When you score 63 points, you might think that there is nothing to complain about. But, Bama still struggled to get drives going early as they went for it on fourth-down in the first half and weren’t able to convert. Young threw an uncharacteristic two interceptions and also missed Jermaine Burton on a deep-shot that would’ve been a touchdown. The receivers still struggled to create separation and that should cause concern for the Tide as that was a big problem in the game against Texas. Jahmyr Gibbs has been a do-it-all back for the Tide in the backfield as well as in the receiving game.

Special teams did an excellent job

Kool-Aid McKinstry had four punt returns for 135 yards including two 40 yard returns. With JoJo Earle out with an injury, McKinstry will play a pivotal role in the the return game and setting the Crimson Tide offense up with good field position. Brian Branch also returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown in his only return. The Crimson Tide finished with 260 total yards on punt returns, a new record.



The Crimson Tide will host Vanderbilt next week. Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.