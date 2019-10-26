Alabama takes early lead at the half, 41-0

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Arkansas will take on the Crimson Tide this Saturday.

This game has a lot of eyes watching because Alabama quarterback Mac Jones will make his first career start against the Arkansas Razorbacks since Tua Tagovailoa will be out with an ankle injury.

Tagovailoa left the second quarter of Alabama’s game against Tennessee last week due to an injury to his right ankle, the opposite ankle of which he hurt last season. Jones completed the game as quarterback and the team won 35-13.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban expects Tagovailoa to be back for the Alabama-LSU game next week.

The Razorbacks have had a rough season so far. The team has not won an SEC game yet, but are looking to upset Alabama and knock them off of their perfect season.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Game blog

1st Q

(5:53) Joseph Bulovas 31 yard field goal kick is good. 3-0, Tide

(4:03) Mac Jones 14 yard pass to Henry Ruggs III for a TD. Kick is good. 10-0, Tide

(:34) Jones 14 yard pass to Jerry Jeudy for a TD. Kick is good 17-0, Tide

2nd Q

(12:25) Najee Harris 1 yard run for a TD. Kick is good. 24-0, Tide

(9:57) N. Harris run for 1 yard for a TD. Kick is good. 31-0, Tide

(2:36) Bulovas 30 yard field goal is good. 34-0, Tide

(:07) Trevon Duggs 84 yard interception returned for a TD. Kick is good. 41-0, Tide

Halftime: 41-0, Tide