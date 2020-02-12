Alba Cortina Pou makes history after being named SEC Player of the Week for 2nd consecutive week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior Alba Cortina Pou was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week to mark the first time in Alabama women’s tennis history a player has won the award in back-to-back weeks. Cortina Pou becomes one of five Crimson Tide players to win the weekly honor twice in one season. No player has ever won three times in a season.

Last week, Cortina Pou went a perfect 3-0 in singles competition last week to improve to a team-best 8-0 on the dual match season. She is currently on a nine-match winning streak dating back to the fall season. The senior began her week with a come-from-behind victory against Lauren Lemonds of Michigan State, before picking up two additional victories in straight sets over the weekend in the Tide’s two wins over Iowa State and UT Martin. In addition, she earned two doubles wins on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Up next, Cortina Pou and the Crimson Tide (8-1) will travel to Tampa to take on South Florida on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. CT.