Alabama’s Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama won 24-22. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW YORK (WIAT) — With only one season as Alabama’s starting quarterback under his belt, Bryce Young can now add another title to the list: Heisman Trophy winner.

Saturday night, Young received one of college football’s most prestigious awards during a ceremony in New York City, where he beat out several of the best college football players in the country for the award, including Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State).

Although the Heisman Trophy is presented to an individual player, Young wanted to let the world know that he couldn’t do it alone. From family and mentors to coaches and teammates, Young was grateful for their support.

In his acceptance speech, Young discussed the obstacles he’s overcome to make it to this moment.

“For me, I have always been someone who’s been labeled as not the prototype,” Young said. “Being an African American quarterback, you know, and being quote on quote, ‘undersized’ and not the prototype, I have always been ruled out and counted out and people a lot of times have told me that I wasn’t going to be able to make it. It hasn’t been about proving them wrong, but proving to myself what I can accomplish.”

Young becomes the second Alabama player in a row to win the Heisman. Receiver DeVonta Smith won the award last year while quarterback Mac Jones was nominated. Only two other Alabama players have taken home college football’s most coveted award: Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015.

The award comes after an explosive regular season for the 20-year-old Southern California native. Before this year, Young was Jones’ backup, playing in only nine games and throwing for 156 yards and one touchdown. In the game against Arkansas, Young threw for over 559 yards, breaking the school record for most passing yards in a game previously set by Scott Hunter in the 1969 Iron Bowl.

This season, Young has thrown for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

The Crimson Tide will be playing the Cincinnati Bearcats on Dec. 31 in the semifinal game of the College Football Playoff.