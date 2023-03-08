TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller spoke to the media for the first time since his name was mentioned in the investigation of Jamea Harris’ death.

His name was brought up in court by authorities as having delivered the gun on the night of the shooting at the request of Miles. Miller has not been charged with a crime.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night,” Miller said. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

Miller was recently named SEC Player of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year. Miller was announced as one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award, given to the top small forward in Division I. He is the first SEC player to win both player of the year and freshman of year since Anthony Davis in 2012 with Kentucky. He was, however, not named one of 15 finalists for the Wooden Award, given to the best player in college basketball. Miller is a projected top-five pick in the NBA draft.

The UA has said that Miller is a cooperating witness and not a suspect in this case.