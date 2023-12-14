TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The SEC officially announced the 2024 SEC Football schedule on Wednesday night, and the Alabama Crimson Tide’s schedule will be looking a bit different.
The 2024 season will be a historic one for the SEC as the conference adds Texas and Oklahoma, bringing the total of conference members to 16. The conference will also do away with the divisional format and the top two teams will qualify for the SEC Championship.
Alabama has several intriguing match ups on its 2024 slate, including a 2023 SEC Championship rematch against Georgia, a trip up north to Camp Randall to take on the Wisconsin Badgers and a November face-off with new conference member Oklahoma.
The loss of divisions in the SEC means Alabama won’t be matching up with all the usual suspects, like Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
The entire 2024 Alabama Football schedule can be found below:
2024 Alabama football schedule
- August 31 – Western Kentucky
- September 7 – South Florida
- September 14 – @ Wisconsin
- September 21 – BYE
- September 28 – Georgia
- October 5 – @ Vanderbilt
- October 12 – South Carolina
- October 19 – @ Tennessee
- October 26 – Missouri
- November 2 – BYE
- November 9 – @ LSU
- November 16 – Mercer
- November 23 – Oklahoma
- November 30 – Auburn
The Crimson Tide will begin the year playing against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023-24 College Football Playoff Semifinal, chasing a seventh national championship under Head Coach Nick Saban.