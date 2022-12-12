TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football is losing another receiver to the transfer portal, as Aaron Anderson decided to enter the portal Monday.

Anderson is a speedy pass-catcher who was expected to be able to contribute to Alabama’s offense. He suffered an injury early that held him out for the majority of the season and made his Crimson Tide debut against Austin Peay.

According to 247Sports, the New Orleans native was a four-star wide receiver but was the No. 4 receiver nationally in the class of 2022, No. 35 player overall and No. 1 in his state.