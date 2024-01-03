TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins is expected to be leaving for the same position at Texas A&M, according to TexAgs.

Wiggins, a California native, joined Nick Saban’s staff in 2019 after coaching wide receivers at Virginia Tech from 2015-18. He’s also spent time coaching at New Mexico, Illinois State, Tulsa and Memphis.

His four seasons in Tuscaloosa have produced a Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award winner, two Biletnikoff finalists and three first-team All-Americans. He helped develop five first round NFL draft picks: Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 overall), DeVonta Smith (No. 10), Henry Ruggs III (No. 12), Jameson Williams (No. 12) and Jerry Jeudy (No. 15).

In 2022, he helped complete an overhaul of receivers by bringing in Jermaine Burton, Kobe Prentice, Isaiah Bond and Kendrick Law. Wiggins played a vital role in recruiting, helping the Tide gain a commitment from five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams.