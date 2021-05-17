Alabama Softball qualifies for 22nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday evening, with the Alabama Crimson Tide earning its 22nd-straight postseason bid.

The team comes in as the No. 3 overall seed and will be joined by Clemson, Troy and Alabama State this weekend at Rhoads Stadium for the Tuscaloosa Regional.

NCAA Regional action at Rhoads Stadium begins May 21 at 2 p.m. with Clemson (42-6) facing Troy (36-15), followed by Alabama (45-7) vs. Alabama State (19-27) at 5 p.m.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will match up against the winner of the Lexington Regional, featuring No. 14 Kentucky, Notre Dame, Miami (OH) and Northwestern.