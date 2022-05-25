TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Just days after losing to Stanford in the Tuscaloosa Regional, the University of Alabama softball team has lost six players to the transfer portal.

Savanah Woodard, Abby Doerr, Lexi Kilfoyl, Dallis Goodnight, Jenna Lord and Megan Bloodworth all entered the portal in a span of less than 24 hours. The Crimson Tide however, will have Montana Fouts and Ally Shipman returning to Tuscaloosa for their fifth year.

Kilfoyl has the opportunity to be the No. 1 pitcher wherever she decides to go. She threw a perfect game against Georgia and pitched in an eight-inning win over Florida. Kilfoyl is also preparing to have surgery, her dad announced via Twitter.

Goodnight was third on the team in batting average as a freshman. She batted .302 in 139 at-bats with 49 games started.

Bloodworth started in 45 games as a freshman for the Crimson Tide and batted .292 in 106 at-bats. She was second on the team in home runs with seven.

Lord, a Trussville native, started 30 games and averaged .289 at the plate.

Doerr started 35 games at catcher and batted .227 on 97 at-bats.

Woodard batted .164 in 55 at-bats, starting 23 games. She has two years of eligibility remaining.